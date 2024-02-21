News & Insights

Emergent appoints former Bausch + Lomb CEO to head company

February 21, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions EBS.N said on Wednesday it has appointed former Bausch + Lomb BLCO.TO CEO Joseph Papa as head of the life sciences company, effective Feb. 21.

Shares of the company were up nearly 5% before the bell.

Papa has 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry and most recently served as CEO and Chairman at global eye health company Bausch + Lomb.

Shares of Emergent have fallen about 90% in the last 12 months, hitting a 16-year low in August, as the company struggled due to weakness in its contract research business.

