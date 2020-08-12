Emergency services attend derailed train in Scotland

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published

Emergency service were dealing with the derailment of a train near Stonehaven on the east coast of Scotland on Wednesday, police said, as video footage on social media showed smoke rising from the scene.

Adds ambulances called to scene

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Emergency service were dealing with the derailment of a train near Stonehaven on the east coast of Scotland on Wednesday, police said, as video footage on social media showed smoke rising from the scene.

"Reports were received of a train having derailed near Stonehaven at 0940am," a Police Scotland spokeswoman said. "Emergency services are currently in attendance and the incident is ongoing."

A photograph on Twitter showed an air ambulance in a field near the scene where smoke was billowing from a woodland area, alongside about 25 police vehicles and ambulances. Stonehaven sits on the east coast, south of the oil city of Aberdeen.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More