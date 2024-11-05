Emerge Commerce to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

Emerge Commerce Ltd (TSE:ECOM) has released an update.

Emerge Commerce Ltd. is set to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 28, 2024, before market open. The company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss these results, featuring insights from CEO Ghassan Halazon and CFO Kyle Burt-Gerrans. Emerge operates a premium e-commerce brand portfolio across grocery and golf verticals in Canada and the U.S.

