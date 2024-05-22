News & Insights

EMERGE Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results Date

Emerge Commerce Ltd (TSE:ECOM) has released an update.

EMERGE Commerce Ltd., a leading e-commerce brand portfolio, has announced it will unveil its Q1 2024 financial results on May 28, 2024, before the market opens. A conference call led by CEO Ghassan Halazon and CFO Kyle Burt-Gerrans will follow on the same day to discuss the outcomes. This reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and engagement with investors in its diverse grocery and golf verticals.

