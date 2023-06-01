Emeren (SOL) Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Revenues Miss Estimates

Emeren Group Ltd SOL reported break-even earnings per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) in the first quarter of 2023. This indicates an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 3 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings was pegged at 4 cents per share.

Revenues

Emeren’s first-quarter net revenues of $12.9 million surged 266.4% year over year from $3.5 million. However, the reported figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31 million by 58.1%.

Emeren Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Emeren Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Emeren Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

Projects

As of Mar 31, 2023, SOL had 258 megawatts (MW) of projects in operation. Of these, the company operates 60 MW in Europe, 24 MW in the United States and 174 MW in China.

During the first quarter, Emeren continued to increase its mid-to-late-stage pipeline to 3.3 gigawatts. As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had a storage pipeline of 6.2 gigawatt-hour in the United States, Europe and China at different stages of development.

Operational Highlights

Its operating expenses amounted to $4.6 million in the reported quarter, up 35.3% year over year. The gross profit in the quarter came in at $1.6 million compared with $1.1 million in the year-ago period.

The company incurred an operating loss of $3 million compared with a loss of $2.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Condition

As of Mar 31, 2023, Emeren had cash and cash equivalents of $66.7 million compared with $107.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

The cash outflow from operating activities totaled $23.7 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $14.7 million as of Mar 31, 2022.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, Emeren projects revenues in the range of $38-$40 million. It also expects a gross margin of 32-35% for the same time frame. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $42.2 million, higher than the company’s guidance.

For 2023, SOL still expects revenues in the band of $154-$174 million, with a gross margin of 30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues is pinned at $151.1 million, lower than the company’s expectation.

Zacks Rank

Emeren currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. JKS reported first-quarter 2023 earnings per ADS of $2.18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter was pegged at 37 cents. The company reported earnings per ADS of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a significant improvement from the prior-year figure.

In the quarter under review, JinkoSolar’s total revenues of $3,396.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,302 million by 2.9%. The top line improved 45.8% on a year-over-year basis due to an increase in solar module shipments.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR recorded first-quarter 2023 earnings of 40 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 59.6%. However, the bottom line improved significantly from the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of 41 cents per share.

Net sales amounted to $548 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $724 million by 23.7%. However, the top line improved 49.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $367 million.

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, highlighting a solid 73.4% improvement from 79 cents in the prior-year period. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 13.2%.

Revenues of $726 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $723 million by 0.4%. The top line soared 64.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $441.3 million.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emeren Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (SOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.