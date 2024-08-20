News & Insights

Markets
SOL

Emeren Group Q2 Net Income Declines; Revenue Down 11%

August 20, 2024 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Emeren Group (SOL) reported that its second quarter net income attributed to Emeren declined to $392 thousand from $8.35 million, last year. Income per ADS was $0.01 compared to $0.14. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $4.62 million from $9.31 million.

Total net revenues declined to $30.06 million from $33.85 million. Analysts on average had estimated $30.06 million in revenue.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects: earnings per ADS of approximately $0.43; and revenue in a range of $150 million - $160 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.