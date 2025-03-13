Emeren Group Ltd Q4 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter of -$11.767 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$11.767 million, or -$0.23 per share. This compares with -$1.950 million, or -$0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 23.2% to $34.550 million from $44.972 million last year.

Emeren Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

