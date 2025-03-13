News & Insights

Markets
SOL

Emeren Group Ltd Q4 Loss Climbs

March 13, 2025 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter of -$11.767 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$11.767 million, or -$0.23 per share. This compares with -$1.950 million, or -$0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 23.2% to $34.550 million from $44.972 million last year.

Emeren Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$11.767 Mln. vs. -$1.950 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.23 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Revenue: $34.550 Mln vs. $44.972 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.