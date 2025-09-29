Emeren Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt (SOL) Price Target Increased by 55.56% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Emeren Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SOL) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 55.56% from the prior estimate of $4.59 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 277.78% from the latest reported closing price of $1.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emeren Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 24.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOL is 0.16%, an increase of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 22,114K shares. The put/call ratio of SOL is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shah Capital Management holds 18,818K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Monaco Asset Management SAM holds 2,005K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 712K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares , representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 12.40% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 221K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 99.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 11,773.21% over the last quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB holds 208K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.