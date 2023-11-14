News & Insights

Markets
SOL

Emeren Group-Eiffel Investment JV Inks Deal To Sell 29 MWp Solar Portfolio In Spain To Rubis

November 14, 2023 — 06:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) announced Tuesday the successful signing SPA of a 29 MWp solar PV portfolio in Spain to Rubis Photosol, one of France's prominent photovoltaic electricity producers.

This transaction was facilitated through the European Solar Energy Development JV, a collaborative venture established between Emeren and Eiffel Investment Group, a renowned French asset manager and Finergreen, Emeren's consultant partner who supported on the transaction.

The 29 MWp portfolio comprises three late-stage projects located in the Municipality of Algorfa, Alicante, Spain, in an advanced phase of obtaining the Administrative Authorisation for Construction.

These projects are expected to be operational during the second half of 2025 and equipped with PV solar trackers, projected to generate approximately 57,000 MWh of clean energy, capable of powering around 20,000 households.

The JV, inaugurated in early 2021, leverages Emeren Group's extensive experience in solar PV development in Europe and the financial resources of Eiffel Investment Group, which play a pivotal role throughout the project lifecycle.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.