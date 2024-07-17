Emera's Series A Preferred stock Yield Pushes Past 3.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRA.TO ) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.5456), with shares changing hands as low as $15.45 on the day. As of last close, EMA.PRA was trading at a 37.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA.PRA shares, versus EMA:

Below is a dividend history chart for EMA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock:

In Wednesday trading, Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRA.TO) is currently off about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: EMA.TO) are up about 0.6%.

