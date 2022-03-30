Emera's Series E Preferred shares Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Emera Inc's Series E cumulative redeemable first preferred shares (TSX: EMA-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $22.40 on the day. As of last close, EMA.PRE was trading at a 9.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA.PRE shares, versus EMA:
Below is a dividend history chart for EMA.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Emera Inc's Series E cumulative redeemable first preferred shares:
In Wednesday trading, Emera Inc's Series E cumulative redeemable first preferred shares (TSX: EMA-PRE.TO) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: EMA.TO) are up about 0.8%.
