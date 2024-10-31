News & Insights

Markets

Emera's Series E Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

October 31, 2024 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Emera Inc's Series E cumulative redeemable first preferred shares (TSX: EMA-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.69 on the day. As of last close, EMA.PRE was trading at a 24.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA.PRE shares, versus EMA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for EMA.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Emera Inc's Series E cumulative redeemable first preferred shares:

EMA.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Emera Inc's Series E cumulative redeemable first preferred shares (TSX: EMA-PRE.TO) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: EMA.TO) are up about 2%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:
 Monthly Dividend Paying REITs
 ISOS Videos
 PECO Past Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.