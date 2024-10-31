Emera's Series E Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA.PRE shares, versus EMA:
Below is a dividend history chart for EMA.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Emera Inc's Series E cumulative redeemable first preferred shares:
In Thursday trading, Emera Inc's Series E cumulative redeemable first preferred shares (TSX: EMA-PRE.TO) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: EMA.TO) are up about 2%.
