Emera's Series E Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Emera Inc's Series E cumulative redeemable first preferred shares (TSX: EMA-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.70 on the day. As of last close, EMA.PRE was trading at a 24.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA.PRE shares, versus EMA:
Below is a dividend history chart for EMA.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Emera Inc's Series E cumulative redeemable first preferred shares:
In Thursday trading, Emera Inc's Series E cumulative redeemable first preferred shares (TSX: EMA-PRE.TO) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: EMA.TO) are up about 1.6%.
