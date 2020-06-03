Emera's Series E Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Emera Inc's Series E cumulative redeemable first preferred shares (TSX: EMA-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.38 on the day. As of last close, EMA.PRE was trading at a 18.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA.PRE shares, versus EMA:

Below is a dividend history chart for EMA.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Emera Inc's Series E cumulative redeemable first preferred shares:

In Wednesday trading, Emera Inc's Series E cumulative redeemable first preferred shares (TSX: EMA-PRE.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: EMA.TO) are up about 1.6%.

