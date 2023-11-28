Emera's Series C Preferred stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Emera Inc's Variable rate series C cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6085), with shares changing hands as low as $20.10 on the day. As of last close, EMA.PRC was trading at a 19.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA.PRC shares, versus EMA:
Below is a dividend history chart for EMA.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Emera Inc's Variable rate series C cumulative convertible first preferred stock:
In Tuesday trading, Emera Inc's Variable rate series C cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRC.TO) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: EMA.TO) are up about 0.4%.
