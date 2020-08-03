Markets

Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series Y Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y (TSX: CU-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8508), with shares changing hands as low as $15.20 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRC was trading at a 37.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRC shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y:

In Monday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y (TSX: CU-PRC.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are off about 1.5%.

