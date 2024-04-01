News & Insights

Emera's Series C Preferred stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

April 01, 2024 — 02:05 pm EDT

April 01, 2024

In trading on Monday, shares of Emera Inc's Variable rate series C cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6085), with shares changing hands as low as $21.28 on the day. As of last close, EMA.PRC was trading at a 14.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA.PRC shares, versus EMA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for EMA.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Emera Inc's Variable rate series C cumulative convertible first preferred stock:

EMA.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Emera Inc's Variable rate series C cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRC.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: EMA.TO) are off about 1.3%.

