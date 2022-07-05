Emera's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Emera Inc's Variable rate series C cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1802), with shares changing hands as low as $20.72 on the day. As of last close, EMA.PRC was trading at a 13.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA.PRC shares, versus EMA:

Below is a dividend history chart for EMA.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Emera Inc's Variable rate series C cumulative convertible first preferred stock:

In Tuesday trading, Emera Inc's Variable rate series C cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRC.TO) is currently off about 3.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: EMA.TO) are down about 1.8%.

