Emera's Series A cPeferred stock Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.5456), with shares changing hands as low as $13.40 on the day. As of last close, EMA.PRA was trading at a 44.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA.PRA shares, versus EMA:
Below is a dividend history chart for EMA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock:
In Monday trading, Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRA.TO) is currently up about 4.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: EMA.TO) are off about 0.4%.
