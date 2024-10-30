Emerald Resources Reports Strong Gold Output and Sustainability Efforts

Emerald Resources NL (AU:EMR) has released an update.

Emerald Resources NL has achieved impressive gold production results at its Okvau Gold Mine in Cambodia, reaching the upper end of its quarterly guidance with 28.0koz produced. Despite facing a minor operational setback, the company’s cash and bullion reserves increased significantly, bolstered by strong gold prices. Additionally, Emerald has embarked on a significant carbon offset initiative in collaboration with the Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability.

