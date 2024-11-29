Emerald Resources Issues New Unquoted Options

Emerald Resources NL (AU:EMR) has released an update.
Emerald Resources NL has announced the issuance of 400,000 unquoted options set to expire on July 31, 2029, with an exercise price of $4.43 each. These securities form part of previously disclosed transactions and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to potentially enhance shareholder value.
