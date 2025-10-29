Emerald Resources Holds FY26 Outlook Despite Rain-Hit Quarter

(RTTNews) - During the September quarter, Emerald Resources NL (EMR.AX) reported gold production of 22,035 ounces from its 100%-owned Okvau Gold Mine, with 23,249 ounces poured. Production came in below prior guidance due to heavy rainfall late in the quarter, including a significant 24-hour event delivering 114mm of rain, which disrupted pit dewatering and delayed access to approximately 5,000 ounces of high-grade ore scheduled for mining and milling at month-end.

Despite the lower output, cash generation from operations reached A$82.2 million or US$53.8 million—nearly matching the record set in December 2024, when 31,900 ounces were produced and A$89.3 million (US$58.4 million) was generated.

Emerald Resources reaffirmed fiscal year 2026 production guidance of 105,000 to 120,000 ounces.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.