Emerald Resources Holds FY26 Outlook Despite Rain-Hit Quarter

October 29, 2025 — 11:30 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - During the September quarter, Emerald Resources NL (EMR.AX) reported gold production of 22,035 ounces from its 100%-owned Okvau Gold Mine, with 23,249 ounces poured. Production came in below prior guidance due to heavy rainfall late in the quarter, including a significant 24-hour event delivering 114mm of rain, which disrupted pit dewatering and delayed access to approximately 5,000 ounces of high-grade ore scheduled for mining and milling at month-end.

Despite the lower output, cash generation from operations reached A$82.2 million or US$53.8 million—nearly matching the record set in December 2024, when 31,900 ounces were produced and A$89.3 million (US$58.4 million) was generated.

Emerald Resources reaffirmed fiscal year 2026 production guidance of 105,000 to 120,000 ounces.

RTTNews
