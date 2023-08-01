EMERALD RESOURCES (ASX:EMR) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 2.58

The average one-year price target for EMERALD RESOURCES (ASX:EMR) has been revised to 2.58 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 2.42 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.42 to a high of 2.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.46% from the latest reported closing price of 2.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in EMERALD RESOURCES. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 19.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMR is 0.59%, an increase of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 47,583K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 17,125K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 16,570K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,820K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 29.36% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 8,104K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 2,000K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 1,250K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

