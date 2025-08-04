Markets
Emerald Q2 Loss Narrows; Reaffirms FY25 Outlook; Stock Up In Pre-market

August 04, 2025 — 07:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX), an owner and operator of B2B events, on Monday announced that net loss attributable to the company's stockholders narrowed in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

Shares of Emerald are increasing by around 4% in the pre-market trading.

For the second quarter, net loss attributable to the company's stockholders narrowed to 1.4 million from $2.8 million in the prior year.

Loss per share was $0.03 versus $0.01 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 59.5 percent to $24.4 million from $15.3 million in the previous year.

Operating income climbed to $10.2 million from $6.4 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased 22.7 percent to $105.5 million from $86 million in the previous year.

Looking into the revenue estimates, two analysts, on average had expected the company to report $100.4 million.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its previously issued full-year 2025 guidance, expecting revenue of $450 to $460 million and adjusted EBITDA of $120 to $125 million.

In the pre-market trading, Emerald is 4.12% higher at $5.0600 on the New York Stock Exchange.

