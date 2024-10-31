Emerald Holding Q3 2024 Financial Overview

Emerald Expositions Events ( (EEX) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Emerald Expositions Events presented to its investors.

Emerald Holding, Inc. is a leading producer of trade shows and associated conferences, content, and commerce, specializing in creating industry connections and fostering business growth through in-person and digital platforms.

Emerald Holding reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous year. The company has also initiated portfolio optimization efforts by discontinuing smaller, unprofitable events.

The third quarter of 2024 saw revenues of $72.6 million, a marginal increase from the previous year, with a notable decline in organic revenue due to the discontinuation of non-profitable events. The company recorded a net loss of $11.1 million, a stark contrast to the net income of $10.7 million in the same period last year. Despite these setbacks, the adjusted EBITDA improved by 15.7%, reaching $12.5 million, primarily due to cost management and strategic decisions to eliminate non-core events.

Emerald’s strategic decisions include the repurchase of $3.6 million of its common stock and the expansion of its share repurchase program, emphasizing its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The company also declared a quarterly dividend, reflecting confidence in its financial stability.

Looking ahead, Emerald’s management remains optimistic about the future, expecting an improved financial performance in 2025 as they continue to enhance their portfolio and address the challenges in their Content business. The company’s proactive measures are anticipated to drive growth and profitability in the coming years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.