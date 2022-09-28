Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) investors are sitting on a loss of 85% if they invested five years ago

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Imagine if you held Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) for half a decade as the share price tanked 86%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 20% over the last twelve months. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 17% in a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 11% in the same time period. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Emerald Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade Emerald Holding reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 20% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 13% per year in that period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:EEX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Emerald Holding shareholders are down 20% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -21%. Worse still, the company has lost shareholders 13% per year over five years. Generally speaking we'd prefer see an improvement in the fundamental metrics before becoming enthusiastic about the stock. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Emerald Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

