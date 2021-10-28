Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Emerald Holding's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Emerald Holding had US$518.8m in debt in June 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$302.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$216.0m.

How Strong Is Emerald Holding's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:EEX Debt to Equity History October 28th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Emerald Holding had liabilities of US$171.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$542.2m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$302.8m as well as receivables valued at US$41.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$369.4m.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$297.8m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Emerald Holding's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Emerald Holding made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$49m, which is a fall of 79%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Emerald Holding's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$141m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. It's fair to say the loss of US$164m didn't encourage us either; we'd like to see a profit. In the meantime, we consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Emerald Holding (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

