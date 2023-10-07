Emerald Holding (FRA:EM7) Price Target Increased by 6.66% to 9.39

The average one-year price target for Emerald Holding (FRA:EM7) has been revised to 9.39 / share. This is an increase of 6.66% from the prior estimate of 8.80 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.97 to a high of 12.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 111.49% from the latest reported closing price of 4.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerald Holding. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 32.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EM7 is 0.03%, a decrease of 46.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.70% to 9,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 755K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EM7 by 8.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 691K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 634K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EM7 by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 619K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 24.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EM7 by 53.32% over the last quarter.

Gratia Capital holds 561K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares, representing a decrease of 44.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EM7 by 51.51% over the last quarter.

