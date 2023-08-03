Emerald Holding (EEX) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 9.79

The average one-year price target for Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) has been revised to 9.79 / share. This is an decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.27 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.82% from the latest reported closing price of 4.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerald Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEX is 0.05%, a decrease of 10.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.68% to 8,047K shares. The put/call ratio of EEX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 3,173K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gratia Capital holds 811K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 738K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 4.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 691K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 634K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Emerald Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Emerald Holding Inc.is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, Emerald strives to build its customers' businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, its teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries Emerald serves and committed to supporting the communities in which it operates.

