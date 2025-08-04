Emerald (EEX) Q2 Revenue Jumps 23%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) exceeded expectations, rising 22.7% to $105.5 million in Q2 2025, driven by strong contributions from recent acquisitions.

Earnings per share (GAAP) were a loss of $0.01 in Q2 2025, below the $0.005 consensus, as integration and non-recurring costs weighed on net income.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance of $450–460 million in revenue and $120–125 million in adjusted EBITDA, while maintaining its quarterly dividend and continuing share buybacks.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX), a major U.S. business-to-business (B2B) event organizer, posted its second quarter 2025 results on August 4, 2025. The biggest headline was a 22.7% rise in reported revenue (GAAP) to $105.5 million, surpassing analyst expectations by $5.3 million. Despite this revenue boost, the company reported a net loss per share of $0.01 (GAAP), missing consensus estimates for a small profit. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure of operating profit that strips out some one-time costs, improved by 59.5% compared to the prior year, but organic revenue growth was flat (0.4% year-over-year, non-GAAP), and non-recurring charges weighed on net results. Overall, the quarter showed strong progress from acquisitions and portfolio changes, with core business performance (as measured by Organic Revenues, a non-GAAP metric) holding steady, with a year-over-year increase of 0.4%.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.01) N/A ($0.03) n.m. Revenue (GAAP) $105.5 million $100.2 million $86.0 million 22.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $24.4 million $15.3 million 59.5 % Organic Revenue $80.2 million $79.9 million 0.4% Free Cash Flow $13.8 million $7.1 million 94.4 %

About Emerald’s Business and Recent Focus Areas

Emerald runs B2B events, helping people in industries like design, construction, food service, and technology to meet, network, and trade. Its main business is organizing live conferences and trade shows that drive connections and commerce for businesses nationwide. The company earns revenue by hosting these events and by providing related media, data, and digital services.

Emerald’s recent strategy has focused on three areas: expanding its portfolio through acquisitions; optimizing its roster by dropping unprofitable events; and making better use of first-party data collected at its shows and digital properties. Key to its success are market leadership in the B2B events industry, its ability to manage and integrate new businesses, and how well it can deepen customer engagement year-round—not just when an event is staged.

Quarter in Review: Acquisition-Driven Growth, Margin Improvement, and Operating Details

The company delivered a revenue jump of 22.7% (GAAP) compared to the same quarter a year ago, strongly beating analyst forecasts. This gain was powered mostly by the addition of new businesses acquired over the past year. Revenue from recent acquisitions totaled $23.6 million, while three discontinued events that were not contributing to profitability were dropped from the roster. Organic revenue, a non-GAAP measure which strips out the effects of acquisitions and timing changes, inched up just 0.4%, reflecting little growth from the core existing business. Management noted that “reported organic growth was muted at 0.4% this quarter, due to event timing and mix,” referring to Organic Revenue (non-GAAP). If the recent deals had been owned in the prior year's quarter, organic growth would have been 4.6% on a pro-forma basis.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, grew 59.5% year over year. Still, after adding back all acquisition-related and one-time expenses, the company recorded a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million, an improvement from a GAAP net loss of $2.8 million in Q2 2024. Management highlighted that higher integration expenses and contingent consideration related to acquisitions offset gains from ongoing operations. These non-recurring items totaled $3.9 million for the quarter and continue to influence the company's profitability picture.

Cash generation was another bright spot. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, nearly doubled compared to the prior year, reaching $13.8 million. However, timing related to deal closings and the scheduling of events can cause cash flow to fluctuate. For example, cash from the acquisition of This is Beyond was mainly captured through working capital adjustments rather than operating cash flows. At quarter end, cash on hand was $156.4 million, with another $110.0 million in untapped credit available. The company also repurchased $6.9 million of its stock and maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share.

By segment, performance was mixed. The Connections event organization segment, which includes Emerald’s largest trade shows and conferences, was the main driver, showing a modest 1.7% rise in organic revenue. and a jump in adjusted EBITDA to $35.2 million. with performance roughly flat from a profit perspective. but management emphasized that acquisitions like This is Beyond and Insurtech Insights will drive reach into high-growth event markets and deepen engagement with year-round offerings.

Looking Ahead: 2025 Guidance and Investor Considerations

Management reaffirmed its previously issued full-year 2025 guidance, projecting revenue of $450–460 million and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $120–125 million. This steady outlook signals confidence that the portfolio changes and recent deals will support improved financial results through the remainder of the year. Leadership pointed to “Encouraging booking trends into the first half of 2026,” and remains focused on delivering strong results for the year even as organic revenue growth has been slow.

The results show that most growth is currently coming from added businesses (acquisitions), not expansion of the core portfolio. A key point for investors is whether the company can translate these recent acquisitions into ongoing organic growth as integration matures. Investors should also keep an eye on the level of acquisition and restructuring expenses, since continued high levels of special charges could cloud the picture of true profitability. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share, unchanged from previous quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

