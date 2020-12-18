Emerald Appoints Univar (UNVR) as Distributor for Kalaguard

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR recently announced an agreement with Emerald Kalama Chemical for the distribution of Kalaguard SB Sodium Benzoate in the United States. Through this agreement, Univar broadens its portfolio of environment-friendly options. Kalaguard SB is the first and only Environment Protection Agency (EPA) registered sodium benzoate preservative, which is available for homecare applications.

The alliance with Emerald will enable Univar to launch this product to customers with Emerald’s technical support. This will help the transition to Kalaguard SB easier and help customers with any problems that they might face.

Univar and Emerald are both dedicated toward driving and delivering growth and innovation in the homecare market as well as launching new chemistries and solutions to help customer businesses succeed.

Shares of Univar have declined 22.3% in the past year compared with 7.9% rise of the industry.

Univar is expected to benefit from market expansion and strategic acquisitions. The company is also focused on expense management and productivity actions. It also has a strong liquidity position. The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $140-$145 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Univar projects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $629-$634 million for 2020.

