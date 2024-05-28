News & Insights

Stocks

Emera Sells Stake in Energy Project for $1.19B

May 28, 2024 — 06:15 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Emera (TSE:EMA) has released an update.

Emera Inc. has announced the sale of its minority stake in the Labrador Island Link (LIL) for $1.19 billion CAD to global investment firm KKR, with the proceeds aimed at reducing corporate debt and funding investments in regulated utility businesses. The deal, which includes KKR taking over Emera’s obligation to fund the remaining capital investment, is part of Emera’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and continue its growth. Despite the sale, Emera will maintain involvement in the LIL partnership and its commitment to the clean energy project remains unchanged.

For further insights into TSE:EMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EMRAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.