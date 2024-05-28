Emera Sells Stake in Energy Project for $1.19B

Emera (TSE:EMA) has released an update.

Emera Inc. has announced the sale of its minority stake in the Labrador Island Link (LIL) for $1.19 billion CAD to global investment firm KKR, with the proceeds aimed at reducing corporate debt and funding investments in regulated utility businesses. The deal, which includes KKR taking over Emera’s obligation to fund the remaining capital investment, is part of Emera’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and continue its growth. Despite the sale, Emera will maintain involvement in the LIL partnership and its commitment to the clean energy project remains unchanged.

For further insights into TSE:EMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.