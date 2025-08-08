Emera Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Emera Inc. (EMA.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$135 million, or C$0.45 per share. This compares with C$129 million, or C$0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Emera Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$236 million or C$0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Emera Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$135 Mln. vs. C$129 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.45 vs. C$0.45 last year.

