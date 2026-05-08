Emera Inc. Announces Retreat In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Emera Inc. (EMA.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $562 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $583 million, or $1.96 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $2.813 billion from $2.676 billion last year.

Emera Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $562 Mln. vs. $583 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.85 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue: $2.813 Bln vs. $2.676 Bln last year.

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