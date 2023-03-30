Emera Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Emera Inc (TSX: EMA.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.87, changing hands as high as $56.13 per share. Emera Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMA's low point in its 52 week range is $48.63 per share, with $65.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.