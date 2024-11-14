Emera Appoints Karen Sheriff as New Board Chair

Emera (TSE:EMA) has released an update.

Emera Inc. is set to see a leadership change as Karen Sheriff will take over as Chair of the Board of Directors from Jackie Sheppard, effective February 21, 2025. Sheppard has been acclaimed for her significant contributions to the company’s growth, including major projects like the TECO acquisition and the Maritime Link project. Sheriff brings extensive leadership experience and is expected to guide Emera through its next growth phase.

