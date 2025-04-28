Emera And Nova Scotia Power Respond To Cybersecurity Incident

(RTTNews) - Emera Inc. (EMA.TO) and Nova Scotia Power (NSI_PR_C.TO) recently announced that they are addressing a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to parts of their Canadian network and business servers.

Upon detecting the threat, the companies quickly activated their incident response protocols, engaged third-party cybersecurity experts, and isolated the affected servers. Law enforcement authorities have been notified.

The companies confirmed there has been no disruption to physical operations, including Nova Scotia Power's generation, transmission, and distribution systems, the Maritime Link, or the Brunswick Pipeline. Emera's U.S. and Caribbean utilities also remain unaffected.

Efforts are ongoing to restore affected IT systems.

EMA.TO is currently trading at C$60.89, down C$0.52 or 0.85 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

