Markets

Emera And Nova Scotia Power Respond To Cybersecurity Incident

April 28, 2025 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Emera Inc. (EMA.TO) and Nova Scotia Power (NSI_PR_C.TO) recently announced that they are addressing a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to parts of their Canadian network and business servers.

Upon detecting the threat, the companies quickly activated their incident response protocols, engaged third-party cybersecurity experts, and isolated the affected servers. Law enforcement authorities have been notified.

The companies confirmed there has been no disruption to physical operations, including Nova Scotia Power's generation, transmission, and distribution systems, the Maritime Link, or the Brunswick Pipeline. Emera's U.S. and Caribbean utilities also remain unaffected.

Efforts are ongoing to restore affected IT systems.

EMA.TO is currently trading at C$60.89, down C$0.52 or 0.85 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.