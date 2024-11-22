Emeco Holdings Updates on Director’s Securities Interests

Emeco Holdings Limited (AU:EHL) has released an update.
Emeco Holdings Limited announced a change in the director Ian Testrow’s interest in securities, specifically involving performance rights. These rights, part of Emeco’s Long Term Incentive Plans, were recently approved by shareholders and are now eligible for conversion into fully paid ordinary shares. This development could influence the company’s stock dynamics, offering potential opportunities for investors.
