Emeco Holdings Highlights Director Re-Election at AGM

October 31, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Emeco Holdings Limited (AU:EHL) has released an update.

Emeco Holdings Limited has announced a supplementary notice for its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting the re-election of Mr. Peter Frank as a Director. Shareholders are urged to submit a replacement proxy form to vote on this and other resolutions. Mr. Frank’s extensive experience and contributions to the company make his re-election a key point of interest for investors.

