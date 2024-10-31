Emeco Holdings Highlights Director Re-Election at AGM

Emeco Holdings Limited (AU:EHL) has released an update.

Emeco Holdings Limited has announced a supplementary notice for its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting the re-election of Mr. Peter Frank as a Director. Shareholders are urged to submit a replacement proxy form to vote on this and other resolutions. Mr. Frank’s extensive experience and contributions to the company make his re-election a key point of interest for investors.

