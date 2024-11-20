Emeco Holdings Faces Investor Pushback on Remuneration

Emeco Holdings Limited (AU:EHL) has released an update.

Emeco Holdings Limited successfully passed most of its resolutions during the Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2024, despite a significant 25% opposition to the 2024 Remuneration Report, marking a ‘second strike’. The conditional spill resolution, which was proposed as a consequence, did not pass. Investors seem divided on executive remuneration while other resolutions, including long-term incentive plans, were largely supported.

