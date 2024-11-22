Emeco Holdings Boosts Employee Incentives with New Securities

Emeco Holdings Limited (AU:EHL) has released an update.
Emeco Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 832,799 unquoted performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme. These securities, not intended for quotation on the ASX, aim to motivate and retain key personnel. This move underscores Emeco’s strategic focus on aligning employee interests with company performance.
