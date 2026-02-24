Emeco Holdings (ASX:EHL) Price Target Increased by 15.21% to 1.44

The average one-year price target for Emeco Holdings (ASX:EHL) has been revised to $1.44 / share. This is an increase of 15.21% from the prior estimate of $1.25 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.31 to a high of $1.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.00% from the latest reported closing price of $1.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emeco Holdings. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 25.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHL is 0.01%, an increase of 19.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.62% to 18,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,325K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,082K shares , representing a decrease of 63.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHL by 33.67% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,045K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,060K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHL by 10.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,673K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,362K shares , representing a decrease of 63.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHL by 43.83% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,761K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,284K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing a decrease of 15.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHL by 4.34% over the last quarter.

