Emeco Holdings Announces Director Departure and Share Details

Emeco Holdings Limited (AU:EHL) has released an update.

Emeco Holdings Limited announces the departure of Director Peter Kane as of November 20, 2024. Kane holds no direct securities but has an indirect interest through his spouse, Alyson Kane, who owns 10,288 ordinary shares. This change in leadership may influence investor perspectives on the company’s future direction.

