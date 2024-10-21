Emeco Holdings Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Emeco Holdings Limited (AU:EHL) has released an update.

Emeco Holdings Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 20, 2024, in Scarborough, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or through proxy, with all necessary details available on the company’s website. This digital approach reflects a continued trend towards environmental responsibility and shareholder engagement in corporate governance.

For further insights into AU:EHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.