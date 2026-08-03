Is EME Stock a Buy as Growth Strength Battles a Premium Valuation?

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME is producing faster earnings growth, record contracted work and a higher full-year outlook. Those strengths support the case for buying the stock despite its recent volatility.



The main obstacle is price. EME trades above its historical and peer valuations, so future gains may depend on continued execution rather than a simple rerating.

EMCOR’s Growth Case Is Hard to Ignore

Second-quarter organic revenues increased 19.6% year over year, with every reportable segment contributing to growth. Total revenues rose 19.8% to $5.15 billion, while earnings per share advanced 34.8% to $9.06.



U.S. Electrical Construction revenues increased 24% to $1.66 billion. U.S. Mechanical Construction revenues climbed 31.1% to $2.30 billion as data centers and other mission-critical projects supported demand across both businesses.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX offers another view of the same spending cycle. The mechanical and electrical contractor reported second-quarter revenues of $3.27 billion and a backlog of $14.06 billion, indicating that demand for complex building systems remains broad.

EME’s Premium Valuation Raises the Bar

EME trades at 25.3X forward 12-month earnings, above the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 20.9X and its five-year median of 18.2X. Investors are already paying for sustained growth, solid margins and reliable project execution. That premium valuation leaves less room for delays, unfavorable project mix or slower earnings growth. A strong operating quarter may not lift the shares if expectations rise just as quickly as results.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR also benefits from large infrastructure programs, but its second-quarter remaining performance obligations of $33.6 billion came with explicit exposure to project timing and delays. The comparison reinforces that contracted work improves visibility without eliminating execution risk.

EMCOR’s Backlog Supports Revenue Visibility

Remaining performance obligations increased 43.9% year over year to a record $17.14 billion. The balance also rose 29.3% from year-end 2025, giving EMCOR substantial work to convert into future revenues.



Management said 95% of the year-over-year increase was organic. Customer expansion and new awards, rather than acquisitions, drove most of the pipeline growth, with network and communications, water and wastewater, and institutional and healthcare work contributing.



EMCOR raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $20-$20.5 billion and its earnings outlook to $32-$33.25 per share. The higher ranges indicate that current demand and execution trends are carrying into the second half.

Cash Strength Supports EMCOR’s Flexibility

EMCOR ended June with $924.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $6.1 million of total debt and no revolving-credit borrowings during the first half. That position supports organic investment, acquisitions, share repurchases and dividends.



The balance sheet does not remove every concern. Operating cash flow was $289.9 million for the first half as growth increased working-capital requirements, while accounts receivable and contract assets rose from year-end levels.

EME’s Buy Signal Favors Growth Over Value

The stock’s operating momentum, estimate revisions and contracted work support a constructive view. The premium valuation argues against treating the shares as an obvious bargain, making the decision more favorable for growth-oriented investors than for strict value buyers.



EME currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has risen 11.1% over the past four weeks, a positive signal because the Rank emphasizes earnings estimate revisions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The stock also has a Growth Score of B and VGM Score of B, which complement a top Zacks Rank. Its Value Score of D points to limited valuation support, so investors seeking a wider margin of safety may prefer to wait for a better entry point.

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EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.