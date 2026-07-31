EME Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Data Center Growth Drives Outlook

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME highlighted strong demand across construction and infrastructure markets during its second-quarter 2026earnings call with record revenues, expanding margins and a sharply higher backlog supporting an improved full-year outlook.

Management emphasized continued strength in data centers, electrical and mechanical construction, and strategic acquisitions designed to expand capabilities in high-growth markets. The company also raised its revenue and earnings guidance based on execution momentum and record remaining performance obligations.

EME Delivers Record Quarterly Results

EMCOR reported second-quarter earnings per share of $9.06, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.23 by $1.83. Revenues reached $5.15 billion, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.73 billion by $420 million.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

Revenues increased 19.8% year over year, while organic revenue growth was 19.6% after adjusting for acquisitions and the impact of the United Kingdom operations sale. Operating income reached a record $547.3 million, representing a 10.6% operating margin compared with 9.6% a year earlier.

Chief executive officer Anthony Guzzi said the quarter reflected strong execution, operational discipline and sustained customer demand across core markets. He pointed to the company’s ability to complete complex projects across geographies and trades as a key competitive advantage.

EMCOR Sees Data Center Momentum Continue

Data center demand remained a central theme of the call, with management highlighting continued investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure and digital transformation. Remaining performance obligations reached a record $17.14 billion, up 43.9% year over year.

Guzzi said network and communications, which includes data center activity, represented one of the strongest sources of growth. Mechanical construction benefited from rising cooling requirements for data centers, while electrical construction saw increased activity tied to power infrastructure.

A Stifel analyst asked whether customer demand for data centers had changed amid investor concerns. Guzzi said the demand profile remained unchanged and highlighted growth opportunities across markets including Ohio, Texas, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia and the Carolinas.

EME Expands Construction Strength

EMCOR’s electrical construction segment generated revenue growth of 24% year over year with a 13.9% operating margin. Mechanical construction revenues increased more than 31%, supported by data centers, institutional projects and commercial activity.

The company’s construction businesses generated combined revenues of $3.96 billion, up 28% year over year. Electrical construction operating income increased 46.8% to a quarterly record $231.4 million, helped by revenue growth, favorable project mix and execution.

Mechanical construction operating income reached $286.6 million despite a lower margin profile caused by project mix shifts. Management said the change reflected more construction manager and prime contractor projects, as well as more cost-plus contracts, rather than weaker execution.

EMCOR Raises 2026 Guidance

EMCOR increased its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $20 billion to $20.5 billion from the previous range of $18.5 billion to $19.25 billion. The company also raised its EPS guidance to $32 to $33.25 from $28.25 to $29.75.

Management attributed the higher outlook to strong first-half performance, record RPO levels and confidence in continued project execution. Guzzi said the company expects sustained demand across core markets while maintaining pricing discipline and selective project bidding.

A Baird analyst questioned why guidance improved despite mechanical margin pressure and acquisition-related amortization. Chief financial officer Jason Nalbandian said accelerating revenue growth is improving overhead absorption and SG&A leverage, while strong electrical performance and contributions from other segments support the outlook.

EME Advances Acquisition Strategy

EMCOR continued expanding through acquisitions aimed at strengthening electrical and mechanical capabilities and entering attractive regional markets. Management highlighted recent additions including B&B Electric, Sidney Electric, Giles, Schmidt Electric and Connelly Electric.

Guzzi said the company’s acquisition approach focuses on businesses with strong field execution, shared values and the ability to benefit from EMCOR’s operating model. He noted that acquired companies can often expand into data centers and other high-growth markets through EMCOR’s customer relationships and technical expertise.

The acquisitions collectively generated $625 million of revenues and $105 million of EBITDA during the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2026. Management expects these transactions to provide longer-term earnings benefits as acquisition-related backlog amortization declines.

EMCOR Maintains Growth Focus

EMCOR ended the quarter with $924 million of cash and continued financial flexibility to fund acquisitions, organic growth and shareholder returns. Management emphasized disciplined capital allocation alongside continued investment in workforce development, technology and project execution capabilities.

The company highlighted investments in prefabrication, virtual design and construction technologies and skilled labor development as important tools for improving productivity. Management also noted that union labor flexibility helps support large infrastructure projects across expanding geographic markets.

EMCOR entered the second half of 2026 with record backlog, stronger guidance and continued demand visibility across data centers, infrastructure and specialized construction markets.

Zacks Signals for EME

EMCOR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is primarily driven by earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with potential relative performance over the next one to three months. The Rank can change as analysts update earnings expectations following quarterly results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of C, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of C. Zacks Style Scores range from A to F, with stronger scores representing more favorable characteristics within each investment style category.

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EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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