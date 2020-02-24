EME Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.81, changing hands as low as $85.76 per share. EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EME's low point in its 52 week range is $68.87 per share, with $93.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.87.

