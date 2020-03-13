EMD, Pfizer Accept DMC Recommendation To Terminate Head And Neck Cancer Trial

(RTTNews) - EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA in the US and Canada, and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that they have accepted the recommendation of the independent Data Monitoring Committee or DMC to terminate the Phase III JAVELIN Head and Neck 100 trial. Because, the study did not show a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of progression-free survival or PFS.

The study evaluated avelumab in addition to chemoradiotherapy (CRT) versus standard-of-care CRT in patients with untreated locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Head and neck cancer is the sixth most common cancer worldwide. In 2016, there were nearly 150,000 newly diagnosed cases in the United States, Japan and Europe.

