EMCOR's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, RPOs Increase Y/Y

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.



The quarter’s result reflects the benefits realized from the use of virtual design and construction technologies and prefabrication capabilities, along with the company’s focus on expanding into new geographies. Furthermore, the Miller Electric acquisition also boded well during the quarter, contributing to the revenue growth.



During the quarter, the company observed significant growth across several sectors, including network and communications, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial, hospitality and entertainment, and institutional. Remaining performance obligations (RPOs) approached record levels and the pipeline remained robust.



Following the results, shares of EMCOR dropped 3% during the trading session on Wednesday but inched up 0.3% in the after-hours.

EMCOR’s Q1 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.41, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.57 by 18.4%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported adjusted EPS of $4.17.

Revenues of $3.87 billion also topped the consensus mark of $3.8 billion by 1.9% and increased 12.7% year over year from $3.43 billion. Strength across the segments helped the company achieve 5.4% higher organic revenues. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

EME’s Segment Details

EMCOR currently operates in four reportable segments, which are U.S. Construction Services (Electrical and Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services), U.S. Building Services, U.S. Industrial Services and U.K. Building Services.



U.S. Construction Services: This segment's revenues grew 21.3% year over year to $2.66 billion. The company witnessed strong demand across many of the markets served and the Miller Electric acquisition. The segment’s operating income appreciated 33.2%. The margin expanded 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 12.1%.



Within the U.S. Construction umbrella, the U.S. Electrical Construction and Facilities Services segment’s revenues increased 42.3% year over year to $1.09 billion. Operating income increased 48.6% and margin expanded 50 bps year over year to 12.5%. The U.S. Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services segment’s revenues rose 10.2% year over year to $1.57 billion. The segment’s operating income rose 23.9% and its margin expanded 130 bps year over year to 11.9%.



U.S. Building Services: Revenues in the segment were down 4.9% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $742.6 million, due to softness in its site-based business. Operating income grew 8.9% year over year and the margin inched up 60 bps to 4.9%.



U.S. Industrial Services: This segment’s revenues inched up 1.4% year over year to $359 million. EMCOR continues to see improved demand for its services. Operating income dropped 62.4% and the margin contracted 320 bps to 1.9%.



U.K. Building Services: This segment’s revenues moved up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter to $105.3 million. However, the segment’s operating income fell 7.3% and the margin contracted 40 bps to 4.7% year over year.

EME’s Operating Highlights

The gross margin expanded 150 bps year over year to 18.7% in the quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses — as a percentage of revenues — expanded year over year by 80 bps to 10.4%.



Operating margin in the quarter was 8.2%, up 60 bps year over year from 7.6%.

Liquidity & Cash Flow of EMCOR

As of March 31, 2025, EMCOR had cash and cash equivalents of $576.7 million compared with $1.34 billion at 2024-end.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $108.5 million in the quarter compared with $132.3 million in the prior year.



RPOs, as of March 31, 2025, increased year over year to $11.75 billion from $9.18 billion.

EME’s 2025 Outlook Revised

EMCOR still expects annual revenues to be in the band of $16.1-$16.9 billion. EPS is now expected to be within $22.65-$24.00 (previously expected $22.25-$24.00).



Operating margin is still expected to be between 8.5% and 9.2%.

EME’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

EMCOR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Vulcan Materials Company VMC reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.



Vulcan’s aggregates-driven business model, combined with its disciplined execution of the Vulcan Way of Selling and Operating, drove robust earnings growth and margin expansion in the first quarter. Aggregates cash gross profit per ton increased 20% year over year, reflecting broad-based improvements across the company’s footprint. Strong commercial and operational performance underpins confidence in achieving another year of earnings growth in 2025.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM reported mixed results for first-quarter 2025, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. On a year-over-year basis, the top line increased but the bottom line declined.



Infrastructure demand continues to be a key driver in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Construction activity in this sector is expected to grow in 2025, supported by federal and state investments. Nonresidential construction remains strong, driven by data center demand, and warehouse construction appears to have reached a cyclical bottom. While residential affordability challenges are expected to persist in the near term, Martin Marietta’s strong positions in key markets, with notable population growth, provide opportunities to capitalize on structurally underbuilt markets.



Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI reported solid results for first-quarter 2025, wherein earnings and net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis.



Armstrong World kicked off 2025 with a strong performance, achieving double-digit growth in net sales and earnings. This was driven by robust Mineral Fiber Average Unit Value or AUV results, improved manufacturing productivity and the combined impact of organic growth in Architectural Specialties and significant contributions from 2024 acquisitions.

