EMCOR's (EME) Dynalectric Unit Expands Footprint in Arizona

The Arizona branch of EMCOR Group, Inc.’s EME subsidiary company, Dynalectric, opened a new electrical service and off-site fabrication facility in Mesa, AZ that is ready to be operated.



Dynalectric Arizona provides electrical solutions to a wide range of clients that include healthcare, commercial, mission-critical and others. The newly installed facility in Mesa will widen this unit’s service capabilities across the region as well as assist in indemnifying the supply-chain risks faced by the construction industry. A team of experienced managers, craftspeople, technical specialists and automation experts have been put together at the new facility to ensure the efficient delivery of the services.



Shares of EME grew 1% during the trading session on Jul 10. The stock has gained 84.3% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s 52.4% growth.



Growing Construction Segments

EMCOR is witnessing solid growth in its construction segments despite the challenging macro environment. This was due to the efficient management, from estimating to executing, of complex projects across diverse market sectors, trades and geographies. During first-quarter 2023, the U.S. Construction segments witnessed a quarter of solid top-line growth. This segment’s revenues increased 13.8% year over year, driven by the U.S. Electrical Construction and Facilities Services segment, which delivered revenue growth of 23.5% year over year.



EMCOR’s U.S. Electrical Construction and Facilities Services segment is witnessing historic growth levels courtesy of outstanding job site planning and execution supported by excellence in the Building Information Model and prefabrication. Also, solid demand across sectors such as network and communications, health care along with manufacturing and industrial added to its upside.



Moreover, strong penetration in high-tech manufacturing, primarily in semiconductors and the EV value chain areas along with continued demand for data centers enabled the company’s U.S. Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services segment’s growth.



However, macro uncertainties like supply-chain disruptions mainly due to the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation and increased interest expenses have impacted the company’s business in recent times. Nonetheless, Dynalectric Arizona’s opening of the facility will help the company address the supply-chain difficulties that the construction industry is currently experiencing.

